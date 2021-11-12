Model 105 Series are available in three different models with feed ranges up to 220 cu ft/hr and feature all-steel heavy-duty construction for low maintenance requirements and long service life. Its double concentric auger metering mechanism gently conditions material to a uniform consistency while simultaneously filling the metering auger from a full 360° to ensure positive flow and feed while maintaining total control of product for unsurpassed levels of processing performance. Quick-disconnect feature and sanitary construction satisfy USDA and FDA requirements.

