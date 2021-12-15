PulPac has announced further patent grants for its cellulose forming technology that makes it possible to replace single-use plastics with fiber-based alternatives. The company's most general patent, that already has been granted in big parts of the world, is now also granted in Colombia. A new patent comprising hole punching of dry molded fiber (DMF) products also has been granted in Sweden.

The Colombia patent fortifies PulPac’s global ownership of the core technology of DMF. The patent relates to a method, apparatus and product where air-formed cellulose is pressed in a forming mold within given temperature and pressure intervals and has already been granted on important markets such as China, Europe, USA, Japan and Russia.

Compared to traditional fiber forming methods the DMF technology consumes less energy and water in addition to significantly lowering CO 2 , while enabling high-speed production of fiber-based packaging. It can be used for forming cellulose products in a wide variety of shapes, at costs that are competitive with plastics.

“The world needs to move away from plastics, and we will continue to spearhead innovation and grow the DMF patent portfolio to support the urgent transition to fiber-based packaging. With strong and global IP, we advance our licensee’s position and the incentive to drive change for a better future," says Peter Ekwall, IP manager at PulPac.

PulPac has also been granted a patent in Sweden relating to a system and a method for dry forming a three-dimensional cellulose product using PulPac’s unique DMF technology. The patent is especially directed towards a moulding feature allowing for punching one or more holes in the product already in the forming mould. This is advantageous when manufacturing lids for hot or cold drinks but can also be used in other applications.