R-Palletize configurable robotic palletizing station is designed to provide a flexible robotic palletizing solution with an easy-to-use interface for changing material handling needs. The configurable palletizing station allows low-volume, high-mix manufacturers to use a single robotic cell for palletizing a variety of product patterns. It is available in four hardware configurations, including an M710iC/50H robot to handle cases up to 40 pounds, a control system and optional end-of-arm-tooling (EOAT) to suit the application. It also offers changeover time in as little as five minutes from the user interface.

