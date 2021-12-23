Automated matrix waste removal systems allow on-the-fly changes to the colors, coatings, layout and other print specifications without stopping the press to manage roll unwinding and matrix waste collection. Designed for compatibility with the latest short-run digital finishing equipment, they capture waste and dust at the press from labels, shrink sleeves, foils, flexible packaging and other materials, and then cut the waste into confetti and collect it in a compactor or bulk bag for recycling or disposal. Startup waste is reduced, job setup moves faster, and production speed and efficiency are improved while downtime lost for manual matrix waste handling is eliminated.

