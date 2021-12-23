The company’s ribbon blenders for multi-phase mixing now come with an optional pressure feed vessel, which enables 100% discharge of the liquid component through a spray bar and into the blending zone, ensuring even mixing and consistent batches. In lieu of manually pouring liquids through an open blender cover or safety grating, utilizing a pressure feed vessel and spray bar facilitates liquid addition while the blender is closed, minimizing dusting and safety issues. The spray bar typically includes four or more spray nozzles so that liquids are uniformly distributed along the entire length of the blender. Designed for compressed air supply up to 20 psig or higher, a characteristic of the pressure feed vessel is the absence of residual product in the piping. After the blending cycle, the pressure feed vessel can also assist with CIP/washdown. Available in various sizes.

