DSI 800 SE is a waterjet portioning system that is designed to deliver mist capture and 40% lower energy consumption. Made to meet the needs of protein processors in Europe and the Middle East, the system’s proprietary design removes the mist created by the waterjets to achieve shelf-life performance targets for retail and food service products. The machine can portion poultry, red meat, pork and plant-based applications as well.The machine’s servo pump is available in 4,000 and 6,000 bar maximum pressure configurations with single, dual or triple heads.

