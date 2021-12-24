MIXO modular pneumatic connection system uses a self-extinguishing thermoplastic insert and metal contacts. The system not only allows more frequent mating cycles for compressed air distribution systems but also reportedly offers better mechanical resistance, increased airflow for transmitting dry and compressed air in pneumatic systems. These metal pneumatic contacts are made to permanently withstand the constant pressure of 10 bar. Contacts can be mated up to 10,000 cycles when installed with HNM series enclosures and frames for modular units, and up to 500 cycles when installed with MIXO frames and standard enclosures. The contacts are available in straight and angled versions for different sizes of plastic tubing, 3, 4 and 6 mm for both inner and outer diameter.

