The M30 R-Series GC is designed to identify contaminants in a range of food manufacturing applications, with SENSE software that extends intelligent control across the system. The smart, digital inspection is made specifically for small- and medium-size manufacturers and/or co-packers. Its modular design can be adapted over time in line with evolving compliance and productivity needs. The software, combined with advanced algorithms, makes it possible for these entry-level models to deliver high sensitivity to all metal contaminant types with minimal false rejects.

