Minebea Intec has introduced Mitus, a metal detection system for foreign objects that includes MiWave, a flexible modulation feature. The inspection solution detects contaminated products of a wide range of sizes, shapes and compositions, preventing needless incorrect rejections. This ensures product safety and efficiency on the production line. First introduced at interpack 2023, Mitus metal detection systems are now available.

Mitus provides an inspection solution for detecting foreign objects in the food and drinks industry. With a flexible modulation feature, MiWave, the system ignores high product effects caused by product shape, size and composition, and minimizes incorrect separations in the process to reliably detect foreign objects. A variety of metal detector models are available that can be integrated into existing systems.

In the food industry, reliable metal detection devices impact how effectively they offset product effects, i.e., how the product itself affects the electromagnetic field. The size of the product effect depends on a range of factors, including product shape, size, temperature, moisture and the concentration of ingredients, particularly the salt content of the product. Generally, if these properties change, it can lead to unexpected product effects, which can pose problems for conventional metal detectors. Flexibility is the key to success, the company states. Mitus’ MiWave artificially modulates transmitter waves and resolves and analyzes the receiver spectrum. This enables Mitus to minimize incorrect rejections and provide detection sensitivity for foreign objects made from ferrous and non-ferrous metals, stainless steels and light metals like aluminum.

Mitus also integrates into existing systems; the inspection solution is available in most standard sizes and as a rectangular, round or compact detection coil, which means it can be integrated into systems with limited space available. Mitus can be combined with other inspection solutions, such as weighing technology and integration into existing production lines. The product is also equipped with the standardized Minebea Intec user interface. One example of this is the integrated teach-in mode, which reduces the configuration of new products to a few steps.

According to the company, Mitus’ design simplifies cleaning and maintenance, which complies with Hygienic Design guidelines. The metal detector is made from stainless steel and protected against pressure jet cleaning. Smooth, self-drain surfaces predominate, while dead space and rebates have been minimized.