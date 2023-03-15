Minebea Intec is introducing weighing and inspection technologies, along with vision systems, for production lines at interpack 2023.

Its VisioPointer includes three cameras, lighting options and optional side and satellite cameras for inspection of labels, print and expiry date. It also provides seal inspection as well as product inspections such as bruising and blood spots in salmon, dimensioning and shape recognition for products like biscuits in variety packs and bread bake coloration. For hard to see applications, hyperspectral cameras can be used to distinguish between products.

Minebea Intec’s automatic weigh price labeller WPL-A is for use with products that have variable weights such as cheese, meat or fish. It facilitates product tracing, while increasing throughput.

The company also will be demonstrating the Essentus Performance L Combi, which combines the checkweigher Essentus Performance L and the metal detector Vistus in one base frame to check weights, perform integrity checking, control upstream filling systems, and check for metallic foreign objects.