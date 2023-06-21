Minebea Intec has developed Dypipe, an x-ray inspection system for producers of pumped goods. It detects foreign bodies made of metal, stone, plastic, bone and glass and ejects defective or contaminated products. According to the company, this guarantees safety for viscous and liquid products.

The Dypipe is equipped with a test piece insertion system that enables test piece verification in live operation. This means that users can ensure the production process is working properly without lost time on testing when the line is in production. Presented for the first time at interpack, the company announces Dypipe is now available.

The Dypipe X-ray inspection system comes with a range of separators, connections and mounting options. The user interface allows for easy operation, so new products can be configured quickly, states Minebea. For the high-hygienic demands of meat applications, the Dypipe is equipped with an ‘easy-open’ separator that has been designed specifically for this purpose. The system reportedly gives manufacturers and processors confidence while producing high-quality products that are safe for consumers.

The Dypipe is equipped with a sample insertion system that ensures specimen validation in live operation. The X-ray inspection system is made of stainless steel and has a protection class of either IP 65 or IP 69. Several interfaces such as XML, TCP-IP for connectivity to, among others, Minebea Intec's SPC@Enterprise statistical process and pre-packaging control software also reportedly add productivity.