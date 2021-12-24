The Dymond D monoblock option for the X-ray inspection solution eliminates the need for active water cooling, which is reported to ease installation and maintenance. The high sensitivity of its powerful image processors, combined with intelligent image processing, means it is able to detect even those foreign objects that are positioned vertically or lay hidden at the edge or at the bottom of the container. For maintenance communication, statistical process control and optimization of automated production processes, all side shooters of the Dymond series are available with Ethernet, OPC-UA, Modbus and SPC@Enterprise connection. With horizontal communication, these systems represent a first step toward Industry 4.0—the side shooters communicate with other systems along the production line to coordinate regular, automated and timely calibration.

www.minebea-intec.com



