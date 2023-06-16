Minebea Intec has introduced the Essentus Performance L combination. The system combines the checkweigher Essentus Performance L with the metal detector Vistus in one base from and with two operator terminals (HMI)—one for weighing and the other for metal detection.

he combined system allows customers to check the weight of their products, perform integrity checking, control upstream filling systems and check for foreign objects. Compact and verifiable, the Essentus Performance L features an optional stainless steel weighing table for hygiene requirements.

The checkweigher features strain-gauge technology for precision weight and integrity checking. Its smart features include optional control of upstream filling systems and a range of statistics to meet requirements for production monitoring and data analysis in accordance with the packaged goods regulation. The analyses can be viewed on the operator terminal. The automatic speed adjustment also means the unit can be integrated into existing production lines.

Learning mode allows staff to set up new products and guides them through the process. A range of conveyor belt lengths are available to adapt to various applications. The L version of the checkweigher Essentus is designed for weighing lightweight products up to 6 kg, while the H version is available for heavy products up to 60 kg. A more affordable version with basic functions for weighing in the form of the check weigher Essentus Efficiency.

The metal detector Vistus achieves detection sensitivity and can detect small metal particles like high-alloy steels and non-ferrous metals (copper, brass, aluminum, lead, etc.) in products. The metal detector Vistus is based on components and a broad frequency spectrum for detection performance and reliability.

There also is a range of variants and dimensions available for the Vistus product range, allowing the products to be tailored to specific requirements and applications. For example, the Vistus metal detection technology ensures detection results in the Minebea Intec products Vistus Pipeline, Vistus RS and Vistus Freefall.

The checkweigher Essentus Performance L combination combines the benefits of check weighing and metal detection technology in a space-saving system. This means the system can be integrated into any production environment and can handle changing line configurations and fast product changeovers. The combined system has protection grade IP54, with the option of IP65, which meets hygienic requirements, particularly for wet applications or unpackaged products.