The Xtreme unit is designed to detect small ferrous, nonferrous and stainless steel metal contaminants in packaged, loose and free-fall applications. In its base package, the metal detector offers a 7-in. touchscreen interface, multiple preprogrammed languages, easy setup and reporting, multiple USB and interface ports, remote access and the standard high-pressure wash down design. Shown is the tunnel detector with conveyor, which integrates the aperture tunnel with a food-grade conveyor belt.

www.eriez.com

https://www.foodmaster.com/directories/68-food-processing-equipment/listing/12213-eriez



