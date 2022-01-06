LogiDrive complete drive system is made up of a high-efficiency 2-stage bevel gear unit, an IE4 or IE5+ motor and a variable frequency drive. This solution provides a complete decentralized drive package that reduces commissioning and engineering efforts for conveying systems. The modular design is made to minimize the number of system variants, be easier to maintain, save on total cost of ownership, and maintains performance at low speeds and partial loads. LogiDrive also allows for easy monitoring and control of all units within a system and can be combined with the NORDCON APP with NORDAC ACCESS BT Bluetooth stick to provide real-time drive status to predict maintenance issues before they occur.

