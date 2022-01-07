The Optyma Control AK-RC 251 is designed for safety, protection and ease of installation in walk-in coolers and freezers for upgrades to existing walk-ins as well as new installations. This electronic temperature controller eliminates the need for mechanical thermostats in cooling applications and defrost timers in freezer applications. It controls compressors, solenoid valves, defrost—including a second evaporator defrost—fans, lights and crankcase heaters. It is reported to improve room efficiency by up to 30%, offers easy mounting and wiring for quick setup, includes a weatherproof enclosure

Kitted with two NTC sensors (5 ft., 10 ft.), and is compatible with standard 3⁄4 in. fittings to maintain weatherproof rating.

