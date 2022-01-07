Designed to be efficient and flexible, the five-axis PL80 robot is suitable for a range of palletizing applications, order picking and other logistical tasks for end-of-line or distribution automation. It excels at case palletizing, bag palletizing, de-palletizing, layer picking and layer forming. Featuring an 80-kg payload capacity, the robot offers a 2,061 mm horizontal reach, 3,291 mm vertical reach and 0.03 mm repeatability. It also offers fast axis speeds and acceleration capabilities, optimizing production throughput. The PL80 robot has an IP67-rated wrist and an IP54 body as standard.
