PL500 offers fast axis speeds and acceleration for maximum production throughput. It has a large work envelope and a high payload to load/unload pallets, and handles full layers or a variety of product, including boxes, bags, bottles and cases. Robot has 3,159 mm horizontal reach, 3,024 mm vertical reach and ±0.5 mm repeatability. T-axis features a 60 mm pass-through to facilitate easy connections to the end-of-arm tool, as well as a high moment of inertia to ensure unbalanced loads are handled effectively.