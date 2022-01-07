For more than 75 years, Lay's, a brand from PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division, has consistently brought its fans unique innovations that explore different flavors and textures. Now, the snack brand introduces a new product line: Lay's Layers.

Lay's Layers are not your ordinary chips. They are multi-dimensional, one-of-a-kind potato bites with layers of delicious crispiness. Bite-sized, flavorful and unlike anything Lay's has unveiled before, they deliver a truly new snacking experience.

The new Lay's Layers product line will feature two delicious flavors:

Three Cheese : A tangy and cheesy blend of cheddar, parmesan and gouda

A tangy and cheesy blend of cheddar, parmesan and gouda Sour Cream & Onion: A savory blend of onion and sour cream

The two new Lay's Layers offerings are available at retailers nationwide beginning mid-month.