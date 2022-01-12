KPM Analytics has acquired Bruins Instruments. ), a German-based manufacturer of high-resolution near-infrared (NIR) reflectance and transmission analyzers. Founded in 1979 by Hans Joachim Bruins, the company has a long history of manufacturing monochromators that became the core of the early near-infrared business for grain analysis.

The acquisition strengthens KPM's positions in agriculture, feed and food applications and increases customer options in easy-to-use food and grain analysis. With the addition of Bruins Instruments, businesses of all sizes will have the opportunity to analyze different compositions, such as moisture, oil or fat content, with highly accurate and reliable results in as little as a minute.

Bruins is well known for its experience in calibration to provide high accuracy and reliable results to the meat and food as well as grain and feed industry. By adding Bruins technology to its NIR Analyzer line, KPM offers more options in high-performance NIR instruments for grain, dairy and meat analysis. KPM intends to integrate the Bruins Instruments line into the company's existing portfolio and expand sales throughout the global market using KPM's existing sales network.