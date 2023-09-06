JBT Corporation announced that its OmniBlu offering, a subscription-based digital ecosystem that offers JBT customers transformative features, has been awarded the Predictive Analytics Solutions of the Year in the 2023 AgTech Breakthrough Awards. This is the second consecutive AgTech Breakthrough Award for JBT, with Proseal’s CP3 Case Packer winning the FoodTech Equipment of the Year in 2022.

OmniBlu’s service and digital technology was selected out of 1,750 nominees across the global food and agriculture technology categories. The service set itself apart from other nominees due to three pillars: proactive maintenance, frictionless parts and service and machine performance.

The company states the impact of the product has let to customer reporting initial experiences of a 10% increase in production capacity by leveraging OmniBlu to identify and address operating inefficiencies and prevent potential downtime events.

The AgTech Breakthrough Awards are an annual program that recognizes “breakthrough” leaders in the most competitive categories of technology products and services around the globe. This year marked the fourth annual awards where leading innovators around the world entered across 19 categories and 117 subcategories.