The FreshSAFE packaging system from MULTIVAC offers a method of producing equilibrium atmosphere (EMAP) packs, which optimizes the oxygen content in the packs in a continuous, natural and sustainable way. Les Maraîchers d’Ar-mor, a cooperative in the French region of Brittany, uses the technology to pack its white beans in trays under modified atmosphere, enabling the shelf life and quality of the product to be preserved for as long as possible.

“In order to be able to satisfy the demand from consumers for a ready to cook, “all-in-one” product, the idea was conceived in 2020 of packaging the Paimpol beans under modified atmosphere,” explains Florian Josselin, who is responsible for new product innovations at the co-op. “The challenge was to find a reliable packaging concept for a semi-dry product, which alters extremely rapidly after harvesting.”

The solution was FreshSAFE. This process involves pre-perforated films, or films perforated mechanically on the MULTIVAC packaging machine itself, which ensure that a controlled oxygen permeability is achieved, and this can be matched exactly to the specific respiration characteristics of the particular fresh product. The objective is always to maintain the most beneficial concentration of oxygen and carbon dioxide for the particular product. This EMAP is achieved through the interaction between the respiration of the product and the required permeability of the film. The FreshSAFE packaging system can be produced on thermoforming packaging machines and tray sealers, as well as chamber machines.



