The BatchPro-SA automation application module was designed for batching of solids and liquids, such as ingredient batching in feed, recipe batching in baking and food, rubber compounding and other industrial applications. The batching automation and control application will eliminate error, ensure lot and material traceability, and optimize throughput and profitability, the company says. The custom engineering of each batching automation application ensures that the automation system is just what you need and want, while ensuring maximum performance in terms of accuracy and throughput efficiency. Remote supervisory control using another software app, the company’s WebCentral, allows easy-to-use browser-based operation, report generation and exporting of data to integrate with corporate ERP systems is available. It also offers batch validation to help meet safety standards and requirements, and material traceability with simple-to-comprehensive lot tracking tools, and batch validation will help you meet safety standards and requirements.

