The TwinDrum spiral oven is an electric model, designed to offer uniform temperature and roasting capabilities via a two-zone spiral system. Until now, the TwinDrum was heated by an oil-based thermal fluid system that made use of either natural gas or electricity to heat air inside the oven. Features include proportional control for the heating elements to achieve more accurate temperature control, plus built-in connectivity with the company’s IoT platform iOPS, which enables the monitoring of temperature fluctuations and energy consumption across systems, meaning areas where energy savings can be made can be easily identified.

