Designed to smoke or roast products consistently, the Rapid Roasting and Smoking oven is designed to improve color uniformity with its loop air flow to ensure consistency. It offers increased capacity with a smaller footprint to minimize floor space with an 80-in. belt. Its open ductwork, continuous belt cleaning and water-cooled floor allow for easy maintenance. Options include direct gas, indirect gas or thermal oil; post-process chilling, brine or air; auto load and unload; post-package pasteurization; and multiple belts are possible.

