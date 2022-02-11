The QuEChERS product line provides an easy-to-use, sample preparation workflow, with sample extraction and cleanup kits that allow for comprehensive pesticide residues extraction to produce cleaner extracts for chromatographic analysis. With pre-weighed, high-quality salts and sorbents specifically designed to eliminate salt clumping during sample preparation, laboratories will achieve reliable and reproducible results, allowing them to meet regulatory food safety requirements. The collection includes 48 new products for Original, Association of Official Analytical Chemists (AOAC) and European methods, and are available in pouches or prefilled tubes, giving users a range of choices to find the sample preparation solutions to best suit their needs.

https://www.foodmaster.com/directories/68-food-processing-equipment/listing/12866-thermo-fisher-scientific



