SureTect Salmonella Species PCR Assay receives approval by AOAC International (AOAC-OMA claim) for a range of foods and select environmental surfaces, including challenging, high-risk matrices and large sample sizes. The method was validated against the FDA-BAM, USDA-FSIS and ISO reference methods. The AOAC-OMA claim covers 32 matrices and includes challenging to test high-risk products from a range of foods and production environments, such as cocoa products and other low moisture foods, raw meats and poultry meats, fruits and vegetables, milk and dairy products, and ready-to-eat foods. It is the first to offer a validated method for Salmonella testing in large samples for multiple matrix types such as raw beef meats, produce, cocoa and chocolate.

