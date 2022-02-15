Designed for high-temperature manufacturing environments, these high-temp series enclosures and inserts are designed to withstand a higher range of temperatures up to 356°F (180°C) and cold temperatures down to -40°F (-40°C) when they are installed together. The enclosures are made of die-cast aluminum coated with high-temperature resistant, red-colored thermosetting powder. In addition, their flange and sealing gaskets are made of anti-aging heat-resistant fluoroelastomer for added protection against heat. According to EN IEC 60529, the size 21.21 enclosure provides IP44 rating and the other sizes IP65 rating.

