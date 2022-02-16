Single-use plastic waste is a major concern for consumers today, according to The Hartman Group report, “Sustainability 2021: Environment and Society in Focus.” More than 4 out of 5 consumers say that they are very concerned about the amount of single-use plastic that we are using as a society and are concerned about its implications not only for the environment but also for human health.

According to the report, 73% say they want to use less plastic but don’t know how, and 62% of consumers are aware of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.

Plastic and other packing waste is among the most visible aspects of sustainability to consumers, because they must actively participate in the process of disposing of these items and determining what can or cannot be recycled. Consumers feel that it is up to companies to offer better solutions that allow them to rely less on plastic while maintaining the convenience they have come to expect.



