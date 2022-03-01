Vancouver-based EnWave Corporation has opened its REVworx large-scale vacuum-microwave toll processing facility, which offers on-demand contract manufacturing services for the production of high-quality, vacuum-microwave dried snack and ingredient applications for food companies of all sizes.

Located at EnWave’s head office in Vancouver, Canada, the facility incorporates complimentary upstream and downstream equipment required to process food applications at scale. REV technology yields products that retain flavor and nutrition, have unique textures and elongated shelf lives.

The facility is equipped with a 60 kW tray-based REV machine, a 10 kW REV unit for smaller batch production, a commercial scale air dryer for pre-processing, preparation equipment such as cutters, corers and slicers for fruits and vegetables, a fryer and seasoning station, and a bulk packaging area for shipment preparation.

The facility is designed to meet the highest level of quality standards, and the company is pursuing Safe Quality Food (SQF) certification. Certification 84 SQF requires three consecutive months of line trial production, which will be completed March to May 2022, with full SQF certification expected for June 2022.