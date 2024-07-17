Voyage Foods’ bean-free coffee is now available to commercial customers in foodservice and food manufacturing channels.

Voyage Foods' bean-free brew is the result of proprietary technology that transforms natural ingredients into familiar flavors and formats. The company’s bean-free coffee with caffeine is over 40% cheaper than traditional coffee, providing coffee manufacturers with price stability that result in significantly better margins.

Voyage's bean-free coffee is made from roasted chickpeas, rice hulls and caffeine from green tea at levels similar to traditional coffee. It is available in a variety of caffeinated and decaffeinated formats including roast and ground, liquid, liquid concentrate and instant in a variety of flavor profiles.

This year alone, Robusta beans have risen 63% and coffee prices are projected to keep rising, due to the increased impact of extreme weather conditions, pests, and diseases on coffee crops and coffee-growing regions. As land suitable for growing coffee is shrinking due to climate change, global demand has increased substantially, and expanded cultivation has led to tropical deforestation.

To ensure that the world can continue to enjoy coffee without environmental or ethical concession, Voyage offers a swap for traditional mass-market coffee.

"Given the current dynamics of the coffee market, food and beverage suppliers are uneasy about supply-chain volatility as well as fulfilling their triple bottom line of people, planet and profit," says Adam Maxwell, CEO and founder of Voyage Foods. "There will always be a place for premium, fair-trade, single-origin coffee, and that's not our target — we intend to make the biggest possible impact, and we'll do that by supplying an eco-friendlier, ethically made alternative to commodity coffee."

Specialty coffee represents only around 20% of the global coffee market. A vast majority of coffee drinkers worldwide select mass-market coffee, whether brewed at home, at work or on the road.