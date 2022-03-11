The company’s Changeover Champion vacuum conveyor piFLOWp SMART is a self-optimizing vacuum conveyor targeted primarily at industries handling many different materials and/or those in which frequent changes need to be made. It uses machine learning to automatically tune the process by configuring and optimizing a flawless flow of materials, set at the correct rate. The filling level is also constantly monitored by two level sensors, safeguarding against filter damage.

