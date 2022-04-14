Designed to make it easy for machine and control system design engineers to individually configure industrial enclosures, the RiPanel is reported to help saves time, prevent errors, increase flexibility with data saving or exporting, and speed up processes through integrated interfaces. With the configurator, industrial enclosure systems can be more easily planned in 3D and configured individually. This solution makes it easier to customize enclosures by adding needed accessories or machining requirements. Engineers can import and place individual cut-outs on the enclosure, so their customized requirements are readily implemented.

Rittal North America