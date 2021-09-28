The VX SE comes in a range of dimensions up to a width of 1800 mm and could replace up to three bayed enclosures. Depths of 300 mm are suitable for applications in confined spaces. Features include solid side panels and roof; a body produced from a single piece for maximum stability and torsional rigidity; and a high protection category up to IP 66/NEMA 4 or 4X. Its single piece design helps ensure good EMC properties. All engineering is transferable from VX to VX SE with identical accessories platform as VX.

