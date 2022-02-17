Rittal North America LLC, a global provider of system solutions for industrial and IT enclosures, appointed Andreas Ruzic as chief executive officer of Rittal USA. This position adds operational management responsibilities to his current role of executive vice president of Rittal North America. In his expanded role, he will lead an executive team responsible for the growth of the business as well as the company’s operations, manufacturing, sales and administrative functions.

As an accomplished business leader, Ruzic brings over 20 years of senior and C-level experience covering a variety of industries including manufacturing, aviation and aerospace, retail, telecommunications and supply chain management. His vast experience with building brands, proficiency in driving profitable growth and passion for strategic and innovative thinking will further advance Rittal’s business in industrial and IT enclosures.

“I am very excited to take over the role of CEO USA in addition to my responsibility for North America and look forward to the challenges, the growth and opportunities ahead of us,” says Ruzic. “I am very much looking forward to continue the trusting and respectful collaboration and teamwork we’ve built so far guiding us to new possibilities.”

Over the past three years, former Rittal USA CEO Mike Freund made significant contributions to the company’s strategy and growth, laying the foundation for Ruzic to lead the company into further market expansion. He will concentrate on continuous and sustainable development across the North American region, and is committed to achieving the company’s goals through the alliance with EPLAN, increased partner collaboration and enhanced customer relationships. Ruzic’s focus on operational excellence will provide a significant impact as the company expands the breadth of its product portfolio as well as its logistics footprint, according to Jill Jozwik, senior marketing manager.

Rittal’s customer-centric approach combines EPLAN digital software and CAE services to connect engineering, sourcing, manufacturing and operations with end-to-end transparency and visibility throughout the entire process. The company works with OEMs, panel and machine builders and system integrators to engineer, produce and install industrial automation systems for diverse manufacturers including the food and beverage industry.

Ruzic has a degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Applied Sciences in Rosenheim, Germany and speaks three languages—English, Croatian, and German. His diverse background and wealth of knowledge is an asset to the Rittal team, which continues to expand automation offerings, production and warehousing capabilities supported by five distribution centers, including the newest in Houston, TX and Atlanta, GA, says Jozwik.

For more information, visit https://www.rittal.com or email: rittal@rittal.us.