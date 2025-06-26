Filippo Berio USA Appoints Giacomo Campinoti as CEO

Salov Group has appointed Giacomo Campinoti as CEO of its U.S. subsidiary, Filippo Berio USA. Campinoti contributes expertise in the consumer packaged goods industry and is a leader in driving innovation that generates growth. Offering more than 20 years of experience in Italian food and luxury companies, Campinoti is poised to solidify Filippo Berio’s identity in the U.S. market while elevating its profile from coast to coast.

“With an accomplished record of brand development and operational excellence, Giacomo Campinoti is a natural choice to serve as CEO and lead Filippo Berio USA into a new era of innovation and expansion,” says Salov Group CEO Gianmarco Laviola. “The U.S. is a key market for Filippo Berio, and we are certain that Giacomo will sustain the storied brand’s legacy while creating compelling, new growth opportunities.”

Campinoti joins Filippo Berio USA from De Cecco USA, where he served as CEO for the past five years following tenures as chief financial officer. Originally from Florence, Italy, where he built a foundation in accounting and finance before relocating to the U.S. in 2007, Campinoti is well-acquainted with the importance of maintaining and articulating the authenticity, history, sustainability and quality of Italian-rooted brands. He is aligned with Filippo Berio’s commitment to innovation and excellence, and he plans to harness the brand’s recent momentum to expand market penetration and awareness, as well as extend partnerships and consumer education programs.

“Time and again, the U.S. market has demonstrated a healthy appetite for high-quality, evolving culinary experiences, and the 158-year Italian brand Filippo Berio has delivered with authentic, innovative products that place uncompromising quality at the center, whether premium, extra-virgin olive oils, fresh pestos or pasta sauces that taste homemade,” Campinoti says. “I look forward to leading the iconic brand in the U.S. and sharing its continued innovation with an ever-wider audience.”

Upon moving to the U.S., Campinoti became a licensed CPA and held financial leadership roles at luxury brands, such as Bulgari and Benetton. He originally joined De Cecco USA in 2012 as CFO, resuming the role in 2018 following a stint with Lavazza. As CEO of De Cecco USA since 2020, he grew national distribution of the Italian pasta brand across retail and foodservice channels while increasing brand visibility and securing positioning.

Campinoti’s CPG experience readily translates to Filippo Berio USA, where he will integrate his financial and operational perspectives into strategy development and execution, prioritizing the delivery of healthy, flavorful and sustainable food experiences to consumers. Filippo Berio USA has long been a division for Salov Group, as the brand was first registered in America in 1897. Its product portfolio has grown over time, representing the brand’s commitment to innovation, as it has branched out from offering olive oils to filling Americans’ pantries with staples, including vinegars, glazes, pestos and pasta sauces. Today, Filippo Berio USA is the largest subsidiary of Salov Group.