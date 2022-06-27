The vented safety enclosure VSE is offered in 24", 36" and 48" widths to accommodate an analytical balance and other small-scale lab processes. It is constructed of chemical-resistant metal framing and 1/4" thick clear acrylic side panels and viewing sash. Efficient air flow design with airfoil and bypass directs contaminates to baffled exhaust thereby providing air flow and containment performance for user protection. The viewing sash is angled 15° for ease of viewing comfort with 8" reach in opening height. Sash swings up to provide 20" of access opening. Two service ports are located in lower right and left rear wall.

HEMCO Corp.