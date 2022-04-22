Nol-Tec, bulk material handling equipment and systems provider, and Appcon, provider of powder process and conveying equipment and solutions for the bulk powder processing industry, have formed a strategic partnership to provide a larger selection of bulk material handling equipment and services to food and beverage clients.

The companies report that combining their technical expertise, business resources and equipment positions them to meet their clients’ evolving needs. Nol-tec says that they partner with clients to modernize their bulk material handling systems by offering new, upgraded or retrofitted options.

“We’re excited to integrate Appcon’s experience, expertise, and USDA, sanitary equipment into our offerings to help us provide more solutions to the marketplace,” says Iain McNerlin, VP of sales and marketing of Nol-Tec.

“We’re extremely excited for the opportunity to partner with an industry leader like Nol-Tec. We believe each company possesses a very complementary product line and set of capabilities. We’re confident we can provide an unmatched experience for all food and beverage clients,” says John Arundel, president of Appcon.