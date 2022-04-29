Daily Harvest has launched Crumbles, a versatile plant-based crumble made entirely from lentils, nuts, seeds, and vegetables. Crumbles offer 13 grams of protein per serving and are free of gums, fillers, hydrogenated oils, GMOs, or artificial ingredients.

Crumbles are debuting in two varieties: Walnut + Thyme and French Lentil + Leek. Studies show that by replacing just 10% of your daily calories from processed meat for plants can lower your dietary carbon footprint by a third. Additionally, eating five servings of fruits and vegetables every day may help you live longer.

Making food rooted in human and planetary health has been a key differentiator for Daily Harvest. The company recently announced a Series D funding round with a valuation of $1.1 billion. In just over five years, Daily Harvest has expanded its offerings from smoothies to a full menu with more than 100 items across 11 collections. This launch demonstrates Daily Harvest’s continued commitment to collaborating with both customers and farmers to rethink entire categories that meet consumer demand while helping impact our health and climate crises.

Crumbles are now available for purchase on DailyHarvest.com for $9.79 per unit. Each package includes three servings and is made from 100% compostable materials.

“As consumers demand more plant-based options, we’ve seen an explosion of products that meet their call for sustainability, but they often miss the mark on health and nutrition,” says Rachel Drori, founder and CEO of Daily Harvest. “With Crumbles, we’re delivering on both by harnessing the power of real plants. When grown right, fruits and vegetables hold the potential to help people live longer lives on a healthier planet.”