Amber Farms has rolled out the only organic plant-based protein/refrigerated ready-to-eat spaghetti, linguine, and whole-wheat linguine pastas in the United States. These pastas are pre-cooked and microwavable and offer consumers an array of health attributes such as USDA Organic Certified, Non-GMO Verified, Omega 3-Fortified and packed with 12 grams of plant-based protein per-serving.

The new organic pastas support consumer desires for a healthier lifestyle by eating a clean plant-based protein that elicits a lower glycemic response compared to wheat pastas.

Also new from Amber Farms is their Fettuccine Bowl with Vegan Chicken & Garlic Alfredo Sauce and the only organic plant-based protein Italian-style Spaghetti and Linguine. These items can be microwaved in minutes offering a quick and flavorful plant-based protein option.

The Amber Farms Fettuccine Bowl with Vegan Chicken & Garlic Alfredo Sauce packs 25g of plant-based protein per serving and is Non-GMO Verified, Vegan Certified and is made with a dairy-free alfredo sauce. The Fettuccine Bowl has been crafted with Italian fettuccine pasta with vegan chicken and is complemented with a garlic-flavored Alfredo sauce.

“We’re excited to be adding Amber Farms plant-based protein pastas to our portfolio of products; Plant-based protein meat alternatives are a direct response to what the consumers are asking for,” says Wayne Nielsen, VP of Sales and Marketing at JSL Foods. “Consumer trends and needs lead our new product development. We are committed to creating products that align with today’s consumer demands.”



