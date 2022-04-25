AquaGard LP (low profile) conveyor

Dorner Low profile sanitary conveyor

The AquaGard LP (low profile) conveyor is designed for tight spaces, making it an ideal sanitary conveyor for dry or wipedown applications in the packaged food industries such as confectionery and bakery. This updated version in the series features a low-profile stainless steel frame with compact 1.25” diameter end-roller pulleys, enabling the conveyor to fit in tight spaces in and around other machinery, as well as safely operate in close proximity to employees. The pulleys also aide in the efficient transfer of small- to medium-sized products on and off the conveyor. The AquaGard LP’s standard tip-up tail design provides operators easy access to the frame and under the belt for cleaning. The V-guided belting ensures precise belt and product tracking along with the enclosed tensioning system keeps the belt to the proper tension and provides smooth snag-free cleaning.

Multi-Conveyor Retractable noser conveyor

The modular retractable and straight running conveyor system was built to transport two lanes of flexible packaged product that discharges from a checkweigher through an incorporated metal detection system. When the reject-fault alarm system senses metal on either of the two simultaneous running lanes of thermoformed food product, the pneumatically actuated discharge end will extend or retract, allowing both lanes of product to be rejected or continue concurrently. Metal sensed trays are retracted and rejected off the line for further inspection. The pneumatically actuated discharge end extends or retracts 12”, rejecting both lanes of product. The stainless-steel hygienic conveyor’s safety shield cover is manually placed into position during operation and is easily removed for operator equipment access.

Volkmann Pneumatic vacuum conveyor

The ET line of conveyor controllers automatically manages operation of the company's pneumatic vacuum conveying systems. The ET line features a sensor-based design that monitors material levels in the feed hopper, vacuum conveyor and/or receiving vessel via a choice of three operating modes, automatically controlling material transfer at every step. The potential for human error is eliminated and peak conveying efficiency assured. Suitable for managing the transfer of powders, pellets, granules and other bulk materials, the line of electronic controllers comprises the ET-Advance for monitoring up to four level sensors at the same time, and the ET3 and ET4 for monitoring a choice of individual sensor locations. The intelligent controllers may be adjusted to change the vacuum pump suction time, material discharge time, line clearing time, and other parameters to quickly accommodate different materials and recipes. The ET controllers may be integrated into existing PLC environments or operated as standalone units.

WIPOTEC-OCS All-in-on inspection unit

The All-in-One Inspection Unit combines two prime quality assurance functionalities – X-ray foreign objects detection and precision checkweighing – with an enhanced vision system capable of verifying label placement, barcode legitimacy, film detection and validation of expiration. The unit also includes an advanced reject system that sorts rejected products by pre-set categories. Controlled by a single HMI, the precision checkweighing and X-ray foreign objects detection features the company’s high-tech Electro-Magnetic Force Restoration (EMFR) weigh cells, a differentiating engineering design that guarantees precise weighing results. From there, the unit’s X-ray scanner can identify foreign objects made of metal and other materials, and has filters available to track for certain other abnormalities. Next, the machine’s vision system can flag errors such as an incorrect film, label placement or missing labels, or other aesthetic-driven quality control issues.


Reading Bakery Systems Multi-pass proofer

New multi-pass environmentally controlled proofer accelerates dough development time in a reduced production footprint. An environmentally controlled proofer is instrumental in creating many snack foods, says the company, as the yeasts and cultures inside the dough require time to develop. Flavor, color and texture of the final product are affected by the proofing process and when temperature and humidity levels are precisely controlled, product consistency and quality are improved. Additionally, performance of the multi-pass proofer is optimized by a full enclosure around the machine for better chamber efficiency, and the machine is easy to maintain with multiple enclosure doors for cleaning and inspection.


Automated Flexible Conveyor Inc (AFC) Bag break station

Dump Clean bag break station controls nuisance dust and automatically prevents fine particles from escaping into the workplace during the transfer of powders into the process from bags, sacks, drums and other bulk containers. The bag break station features an integrated exhaust fan and PLC-based cartridge filter system that continuously draws dust inside the unit before it can become airborne and collects it neatly in a discharge hopper for reuse. Material waste is reduced and combustible dust safety improved while complete bag emptying and a hygienic plant environment are assured. Suitable for food, chemical, pharmaceutical, plastic and more, Dump Clean is offered in mild steel or stainless steel with an industrial or smooth finish and continuous welds for sanitary processing. Access to the interior for cleaning and filter replacement is easy without requiring tools.


Torrey Pines Scientific Inc. Chill/heat dry bath

EchoTherm Model IC20XR Compact Peltier driven, Chilling/Heating Dry Bath can freeze, chill or heat samples from -10°C to 110°C at a work station. It can be supplied with the broadest variety of precision-made aluminum sample blocks available anywhere. The IC20XR can be used with assay plates of all types, centrifuge tubes of all sizes, vials, test tubes and most any other sample container. It is particularly well suited to the molecular biology lab for doing hybridizations, sample prep for PCR, ligations, enzyme reactions and much more. The Model IC20XR has digital display and control of temperature to 1°C. It comes with a countdown timer in days, hours, minutes and seconds to 30 days; data logger; and RS232 I/O port to control the unit by computer or to record data. The compact unit measures 6.5" (165 mm) wide by 8.75" (222 mm) deep by 3.5" (89 mm) tall.


BULK-OUT BFC Bulk Bag Discharging System

Flexicon Bulk bag discharger

The BULK-OUT BFC Bulk Bag Discharging System promotes the flow of bulk solid materials that have solidified during storage and shipment, automatically discharges the material, and allows manual additions of ingredients from sacks, drums and other containers. A cantilevered I-beam with electric hoist and trolley lowers a bag-lifting frame to floor level for rapid attachment of the bag to Z-CLIP bag strap holders, and then hoists and rolls the bag into the safety frame, eliminating the need for a forklift. The integral conditioner consists of two hydraulically actuated rams with specially contoured conditioning plates that press opposing sides of the bulk bag. For bulk bag discharging, the bag outlet spout is pulled through an iris valve mounted atop a dust hood over the hopper. Once the bag outlet is secured and the iris valve is closed, the bag spout drawstrings can be untied, the dust-tight, snap-action access door closed, and the valve released slowly, reducing uncontrolled bursts of material into the hopper and dust into the plant environment.

Mettler-Toledo X-ray system for single packs

The X34C is designed for the detection of contaminants in small, individual packaged products at high-speeds. The X-ray inspection system is based on three design principles of compactness, high-speed and precision. They are: Compact Footprint: the system has a footprint of just 700mm in length, including an integrated reject. High-Speed Capabilities: the X34C can operate at 120 meters per minute, making it possible to keep product inspection aligned with many high-speed flow-wrapping machines and pack sealers used in the confectionery sector for packing individual products. Precise Performance: the optimized focal distance of the 0.4mm diode detector and 100W Optimum Power Generator maximizes the probability of detecting small contaminants and helps to reduce the False Reject Rate.

RoboVent Combustible dust safety packages

Dealing with combustible food dusts? RoboVent Senturion can be equipped with state-of-the-art fire and explosion safety systems to ensure that your facility is protected. The company can design a package for your company to keep people and property safe, and mitigate the damage in the event of a dust collector fire or explosion in your food processing facility. NFPA-compliant deflagration packages for combustible dust classes ST1 and ST2, including explosion vents, isolation valves, rotary airlocks and upgraded doors. Fire suppression options including sprinkler systems, CO2 gas and clean agent gas. Spark arrestance systems to prevent sparks from reaching the filter chamber. Expert advice and consultation, including Dust Hazard Analysis (DHA) planning.