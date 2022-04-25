Flexicon Bulk bag discharger

The BULK-OUT BFC Bulk Bag Discharging System promotes the flow of bulk solid materials that have solidified during storage and shipment, automatically discharges the material, and allows manual additions of ingredients from sacks, drums and other containers. A cantilevered I-beam with electric hoist and trolley lowers a bag-lifting frame to floor level for rapid attachment of the bag to Z-CLIP bag strap holders, and then hoists and rolls the bag into the safety frame, eliminating the need for a forklift. The integral conditioner consists of two hydraulically actuated rams with specially contoured conditioning plates that press opposing sides of the bulk bag. For bulk bag discharging, the bag outlet spout is pulled through an iris valve mounted atop a dust hood over the hopper. Once the bag outlet is secured and the iris valve is closed, the bag spout drawstrings can be untied, the dust-tight, snap-action access door closed, and the valve released slowly, reducing uncontrolled bursts of material into the hopper and dust into the plant environment.

