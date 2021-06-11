The new technology monitors temperature and vibrations inside the grinding rolls, the most important part of machinery in the milling process. To maintain quality and consistency it is essential to apply the same pressure along the rolls. Any deviation results in reduced quality and consistency of the flourThe TVM offers accurate measurements to adjust any imbalances in the grinding gap. Wireless sensors are placed inside the rollers that connect to the Bühler IoT sensing device. Temperature and vibration are measured at multiple points along the entire length of the rollers showing the temperature distribution and vibration patterns. The process can be monitored remotely via a user-friendly interface on any device.
