Bag Dump Stations

A line of bag dump stations automatically captures bulk materials discharged from bags and stages the powders, granules, tablets and/or pellets for transfer into storage or directly into a production process. Installed with a companion pneumatic vacuum conveying system, the bag dumping stations help control dust, stop product loss and prevent product contamination while reducing labor-intensive, manual bag hauling and emptying into mixers, vessels and other equipment. Featuring the RNT-180 standard model bag station and the RNT-CON Rip-and-Tip dump station for dust-free, high containment, the line of modular sack tipping stations may be configured to meet FDA requirements for sanitary processing and to ATEX requirements for explosive atmospheres, as well as for non-regulated environments. The line of bag unloading stations includes stainless steel construction and may be fitted with HEPA filtration and other optional equipment.

Multiflux GMS Laboratory Mixer

Double Shaft Tabletop Mixer

The Multiflux GMS Laboratory Mixer includes the company's proprietary double rotor design proven in its line of high volume mixers. The GMS Laboratory Mixer was developed to offer the same high speed, gentle and hygienic mixing capabilities in a low volume, tabletop model. This new batch mixer accommodates usable volumes from as low as one liter up to 20 liters for fast, repeatable mixing during new product development, formulating and testing, and other R&D tasks. It automatically directs the materials into a fluidized zone for fast yet gentle interactions that achieve a homogeneous mixture in cycle times of 30 seconds or less, even when mixing materials in small quantities below 0.01%. The benchtop mixer includes stainless steel construction with a full-size access door for easy access to the mixing rotors, mixing chamber and entire interior for safe, complete cleaning.

Flexicon Mobile Sanitary IBC Unloading and Conveying System

Mobile IBC Unloading-Conveying System

Flexicon Mobile Sanitary IBC Unloading and Conveying System transfers contamination-sensitive bulk solid materials from Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs) to downstream processes, dust-free. The discharger frame is mounted on casters for mobility, has a hinged subframe supporting a surge hopper, flexible screw conveyor and support mast. The IBC frame is forklifted onto receiving cups, positioning the IBC outlet onto the surge hopper inlet. Material flowing from the IBC into the charging adapter of a flexible screw conveyor is propelled at an incline and discharged into elevated process equipment and storage vessels. The conveyor handles a broad range of free- and non-free-flowing bulk solids with no separation of blended products. The flexible screw is the only moving part contacting material, and is driven by an electric motor positioned beyond the discharge point. It is available in carbon steel, with stainless steel material contact surfaces, or in all-stainless steel.

Model 821 Bulk Bag Unloader

Bulk Bag Unloader Utilizes “Regulated Vibration”

Model 821 Bulk Bag Unloader offers a dust-tight and effective means for discharging a wide assortment of dry solid materials from within various size bulk bags. Positive product discharge is achieved by regulated vibration uniformly applied to the body of the Unloader and, in turn, to the bulk bag. The vibratory action is produced by an adjustable heavy-duty motorized vibrator, powered by a TENV (AC) motor. When energized, powerful flow-inducing vibratory forces transfer from the body of the unloader into the bag (and the material contained within), discharging its contents. The outlet of the unloader flexibly connects to an independently supported Iris Valve that is mounted directly onto the inlet of Acrison’s Bag Spout Untie Receptacle. In its closed position, the Iris Valve maintains the bag spout sealed so it can be untied in a totally dust-tight manner. The 821 is optionally available with a pneumatically operated hoist and trolley, and with several different bag-lifting racks.

