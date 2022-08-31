Bulk Bag Unloader Utilizes “Regulated Vibration”

Model 821 Bulk Bag Unloader offers a dust-tight and effective means for discharging a wide assortment of dry solid materials from within various size bulk bags. Positive product discharge is achieved by regulated vibration uniformly applied to the body of the Unloader and, in turn, to the bulk bag. The vibratory action is produced by an adjustable heavy-duty motorized vibrator, powered by a TENV (AC) motor. When energized, powerful flow-inducing vibratory forces transfer from the body of the unloader into the bag (and the material contained within), discharging its contents. The outlet of the unloader flexibly connects to an independently supported Iris Valve that is mounted directly onto the inlet of Acrison’s Bag Spout Untie Receptacle. In its closed position, the Iris Valve maintains the bag spout sealed so it can be untied in a totally dust-tight manner. The 821 is optionally available with a pneumatically operated hoist and trolley, and with several different bag-lifting racks.

