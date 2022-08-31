Robotics Suite

The company’s new Robotics Suite 2022 allows both standard and special solutions for complex automation scenarios to be readily visualized, simulated, validated and realized. New functions extend across all scopes of usage, from design, simulation and setup debugging to production and optimization.

A new feature is that parts can be selected from an integrated component catalogue. If individual parts or assemblies are used frequently, users can store them in such a collection. The snap function is used to position objects/components or to simply move the robot to a desired position without having to create position variables in advance. The position optimizer is designed to guarantee the automatic identification of the ideal position for the robot to reach every point desired within its available defined working area. The suite is enhanced by screen capturing, now an integrated feature. The control panel, also now integrated, supports the user in optimizing processes and movements during the simulation.

