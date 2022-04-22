Jarvis Products Pork splitting robot

The JLR-900 is made with fewer parts to maximize speed and increase yield. Its stabilizing module runs on a z-axis servo motor and works in 3 stages to position the carcass against the saw with precision. After the carcass length is measured with a light curtain, the in-feed conveyor outside the machine matches the speed of the line transition the carcass into the cutter. Large rollers extend on a servo motor-powered arm, moving it toward the saw side of the machine as leg spreaders hold the hocks in place. Each unit can accommodate throughputs up to 900 head per hour.

