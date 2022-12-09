From November 2021 to November 2022 we’ve covered the launches of many innovative new plant products hitting the market—472 articles to be exact. All of us at FE wanted to look back at these products to find the top 10 most impressive and eye-catching machines, energy solutions, AI technology and more. This list was created by compiling all 472 articles and comparing web views to find which ones were worthy of such a title. In a sense, you, the reader, have helped create this list by your interest in these products and companies. Without further ado, here are the top 10 new plant products of 2022.
