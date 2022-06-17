Siemens Integrated automation portal

Siemens Integrated automation portal

Totally Integrated Automation (TIA) V17 is designed to provide a smart link between the production environment (OT) and office environment (IT) of manufacturing industrial enterprises. The company’s recent version added new library handling, updated security features for industrial security and innovations in the WinCC Unified System. It includes a new PLC Logic Editor—Cause and Effect Matrix (CEM), which enables users to create interconnections of ready-made logic modules for S7-1500 and S7-1200 PLCs; enhancements in the TIA framework for project library and global libraries; additional functionality in user management and access control; industrial security expanded with wizards and concepts based on security by design, and security by default; and more.

Limble CMMS Mobile maintenance app

Limble CMMS Mobile maintenance app

This maintenance management solution is made to track, organize and schedule work orders, PMs and other maintenance tasks. It offers a centralized maintenance database, which can be accessed anywhere, anytime and on any device. The company allows teams to set task priorities, manage vendors and contractors, and get real-time insight into the condition of their critical assets, KPIs, spare parts inventory and more.

Aptean Cloud-based EAM, CMMS solution

Aptean Cloud-based EAM, CMMS solution

This cloud-based enterprise asset management (EAM) solution for manufacturing can scale from functioning as a standalone computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) to delivering advanced EAM functionality. The software elevates asset maintenance and management functions through a single platform to manage work orders, automate approvals, track spare parts inventory, schedule preventative maintenance, assign appropriately skilled labor and conduct mobile compliance inspections. The system’s simplicity supports rapid deployment while the user-friendly interface promotes high user adoption. The product streamlines operations through intuitive workflows that increase the efficiency and visibility of the maintenance process across manufacturing sites, lines and teams. It also enables business intelligence through configurable dashboards and reports, delivering critical KPIs on asset performance to support more informed decisions.


Radix Digital twin maker

Radix Digital twin maker

As an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Select Tier Services Partner, the company’s AWS IoT TwinMaker is designed to make it easier for customers to create digital twins that mirror real-world systems. Outputs are integrated into clients’ existing business, process control or data historian systems. Digital twins can be engineered to provide real-time exceptions and predict future issues or performance.