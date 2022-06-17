Siemens Integrated automation portal

Totally Integrated Automation (TIA) V17 is designed to provide a smart link between the production environment (OT) and office environment (IT) of manufacturing industrial enterprises. The company’s recent version added new library handling, updated security features for industrial security and innovations in the WinCC Unified System. It includes a new PLC Logic Editor—Cause and Effect Matrix (CEM), which enables users to create interconnections of ready-made logic modules for S7-1500 and S7-1200 PLCs; enhancements in the TIA framework for project library and global libraries; additional functionality in user management and access control; industrial security expanded with wizards and concepts based on security by design, and security by default; and more.

