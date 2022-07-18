Steriflow Valve Sanitary constant pressure modulating valves

Steriflow Valve Sanitary constant pressure modulating valves

The FB5CPM (inlet) and FB6CPM (outlet) are air-loaded sanitary, constant pressure modulating valves (CPM) designed to allow the user to change set points remotely via a cabinet or panel mounted air regulator, or through a distributed control system or PLC, using an I-P transducer. It is a suitable choice for automating and maintaining constant pressure set points on the inlet side of the valve for control operations, whether they are process set points or points to fully open the valve for rinse, CIP or SIP. The valve is preferred in HTST/UHT pasteurization, after heat exchangers, separator equipment and bottling lines.

https://www.foodmaster.com/directories/68-food-processing-equipment/listing/6468-steriflow-food-beverage

Emerson Control valve repair

Emerson Control valve repair 

This complete trim repair solution for Fisher easy-e globe valves combines all valve replacement parts, plus the bonnet, into a ready-to-install repair solution process. The Trim Cartridge addresses the issues related to wear parts, and it also helps mitigate fugitive emissions with standardized Enviro-Seal packing. For older valves without this type of packing in place, the Trim Cartridge provides a quick, simple and cost-effective upgrade to reduce emissions. The pre-assembled cartridge is ordered as a single part number with the standard OEM Fisher valve warranty and is serialized to help improve the traceability and documentation of repair parts. It is available for currently installed and new Fisher ET and EZ globe valves in sizes from NPS 1 to NPS 4.

Mouvex Eccentric disc pumps

Mouvex Eccentric disc pumps

H-FLO and G-FLO series are designed to provide premium performance in critical hygienic, chemical and industrial applications. The pump can handle highly viscous fluids up to 10,000 cP and soft particles up to 20 mm thanks to an increased offset in the eccentric shaft. Additional features include the Easy Clean System (ECS) for more efficient cleaning, adjustable inlet port positions, tangential inlet ports and internal shapes designed to optimize cleaning-in-place (CIP), and a new piston-locking design that does not require specific tools resulting in easier maintenance. The H-FLO is EHEDG and FDA compliant, making it suitable for food processing applications. Available in 65, 50, 40 and 25 models, the pumps offer flow rates up to 70 m3/h (300 gpm) with a maximum output pressure of 10 bar (145 psi).

Armstrong International Stainless steel trap valve station

Armstrong International Stainless steel trap valve station

The 4000 series stainless steel version of the company’s trap valve station (TVS) offers 2 piston-style isolation valves, a test valve and an integral stainless steel strainer with blowdown valve—all merged in a single package that takes up 5 inches. It is designed with in-line reparability for maximum safety and is adaptable to any manufacturer’s two-bolt steam trap and piping configuration. Its flexible disc springs automatically provide leak tightness by exerting pressure that keeps the upper and lower valve sealing rings compressed at all times. Compression of the sealing rings against the piston and valve body assures sealing tightness. The combination of disc springs and dual valve seal rings protects against expansion and contraction due to heating and cooling.

Edwards Vacuum pump controller

Edwards Vacuum pump controller

The EJGO MC with cloud connectivity and control for industrial vacuum pumps and systems is designed to intelligently manage, command, direct and regulate the operation of the company’s vacuum pumps and offers flexible accessibility and outstanding control functionality. It offers various connectivity options and integrates with existing vacuum installation to ensure vacuum performance and functionality. Available in standard and premium options, the controller can control up to 20 vacuum pumps and provide the best combination to ensure optimum power consumption. The EJGO MC is available with an onboard controlled 10-inch HMI screen and a web browser supported model without an onboard screen.