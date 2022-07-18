Emerson Control valve repair

This complete trim repair solution for Fisher easy-e globe valves combines all valve replacement parts, plus the bonnet, into a ready-to-install repair solution process. The Trim Cartridge addresses the issues related to wear parts, and it also helps mitigate fugitive emissions with standardized Enviro-Seal packing. For older valves without this type of packing in place, the Trim Cartridge provides a quick, simple and cost-effective upgrade to reduce emissions. The pre-assembled cartridge is ordered as a single part number with the standard OEM Fisher valve warranty and is serialized to help improve the traceability and documentation of repair parts. It is available for currently installed and new Fisher ET and EZ globe valves in sizes from NPS 1 to NPS 4.