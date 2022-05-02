Florida Food Products (FFP) has invested in T-Bev Inc., a provider of high-quality, all natural ingredients focused on botanical extracts and tea related products. This represents the second add-on acquisition in five months under the Ardian/Mid Ocean partnership, resulting in a meaningful expansion of FFP’s natural food ingredient capabilities.

Founded and led by Anson Gu, T-Bev has grown to become a major provider of natural, functional ingredients to the nutraceutical and beverage markets. T-Bev’s products will complement FFP’s extensive product portfolio and in the coming months, FFP intends to introduce a series of new, unique solutions. T-Bev’s Eugene, Oregon operations will serve as the foundation for FFP’s expansion on the West Coast and will continue to be led by Gu. Going forward, Gu will have responsibility for FFP’s entire Human Nutrition business.

“We are incredibly pleased to welcome T-Bev into the FFP family,” says Jim Holdrieth, FFP’s president and CEO. “We’ve long admired T-Bev and are incredibly impressed by the business that Anson has built. Our investment in T-Bev marks our expansion into the nutraceutical market while extending our industry leading capabilities in tea related products. As we continue to build the FFP platform, Anson and T-Bev will play a critical role in our collective success.”

“I could not be prouder of what the entire T-Bev organization has accomplished,” says Anson Gu, CEO of T-Bev. “Our transaction with FFP reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team. Going forward, FFP’s resources will allow us to enhance our operations, grow into new markets, and introduce innovative solutions for our customers. We’re excited to be part of the FFP growth story, and I look forward to partnering with the entire FFP team.”

FFP is a provider of clean-label food and beverage ingredient solutions. With a mission to “improve the food we eat by producing real ingredients from nature that work,” the company has delivered a multitude of clean-label solutions through its diverse manufacturing capabilities including extraction, fermentation, drying, and blending. FFP’s latest products include VegStable Plus, a natural phosphate alternative for the meat industry, and a line of fermented vegetable juices that provide novel flavor and taste enhancement to a wide variety of end applications, most notably plant-based foods. In 2021, Ardian and MidOcean announced a partnership to accelerate FFP’s strategic growth through increased investment in R&D and the completion of strategic acquisitions.