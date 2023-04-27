Florida Food Products, LLC (FFP), an independent provider of natural ingredients, today announced that the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) has ruled in favor of by invalidating an attempt to patent how meat companies apply natural curing agents.

The PTAB found claims of US Patent No.11,071,304 to be unpatentable. Additional information on the invalidation of the attempted patent can be found on government websites.

Jim Holdrieth, chief executive officer of FFP, stated, “We are pleased with the PTAB’s decision and grateful for their diligent and thorough work to reach this conclusion. Today’s consumers are seeking natural, healthier products, and deserve access to the highest quality options from a range of suppliers. While we are proud of our industry’s innovation and excited by our product roadmap, the attempted patent relates to decades old know-how, which is simply not new.”



